ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Southside Chamber’s SEA Airport Luncheon will be Thursday, Aug. 4

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQSS7_0gNWGLb700

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The annual SEA Airport Luncheon – set for 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 – is the Seattle Southside Chamber’s yearly intersection of the business community and the Port of Seattle.

As a major player in the Seattle Southside economy, the Port is vital to the success of our business community.

Register to hear from Lance Lyttle, SEA Managing Director, about the latest regarding Seattle-Tacoma International Airport including the opening of the International Arrivals Facility and other projects and programs that enhance the travel experience.

Don’t forget to register for the exclusive tour of the recently-opened International Arrivals Facility preceding the luncheon.

WHEN: Thursday, Aug 4, 2022: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: SEA International Airport Conference Center, 17801 International Blvd., SeaTax, WA 98158

COST:

  • Early Registration
  • Members: $35
  • Non-Members: $50

After July 28, 2022:

  • Members $50
  • Non-Members $75

The luncheon will begin with a tour of the new International Arrivals Facility: REGISTER HERE

Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors: Title Sponsor and Host Port of Seattle

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

Agenda:

  • 11:00-11:45: IAFF Tours – REGISTER HERE.
  • 11:30-12:00: Registration, Open Networking, Lunch Service
  • 12:00-12:15: Chamber Welcome with Samantha Le, President/CEO if the Seattle Southside Chamber
  • 12:15-12:40: Port of Seattle Presentation with Lance Lyttle
  • 12:40-12:55: Open Q&A
  • 12:55-1:00: Closing Statement

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download our Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

7 restaurants with spectacular views in western Washington

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to grab dinner and a view?. Here are seven unique spots around western Washington to enjoy food and scenery. For a seafood feast with a bird's-eye view, head to Pier 57 in Seattle where you can enjoy a preset menu aboard the Great Wheel. The four-course dinner, which includes wine, is prepared by The Fisherman's Restaurant. It costs $152.50/person and spots must be reserved online for this once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience. 1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Renton : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Renton ,Washington

Renton, Washington is home to 101,871 people. Renton is located in King County. Renton residents have an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. Renton is home to many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and other amenities. Renton is home to many young professionals and families. Residents tend to be liberal. Renton’s public schools are excellent.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Where to watch fireworks in western Washington this 4th of July

SEATTLE - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, most cities are having full, in-person celebrations for the Fourth of July, including fireworks displays. Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Washington, which is why officials are encouraging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, there were 237 fireworks-related injuries in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
myeverettnews.com

Great Breakfast And Sign At Totem Diner In Everett Today

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Burgers in Seattle

Of-the-moment smashes, classic doubles, international influences—burgers sustain us through good times and through uncertainty. Some chefs turned to burgers to stay afloat during 2020’s restaurant shutdown. Others have spent decades perfecting their patty grind and beef-to-bun ratio. Mercer Island. The roll-up garage doors aren’t affectation. The owners of...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Seattle doubled its hotel fee. Here's where the money is going

The pandemic cratered the tourism industry in Seattle. In the before-times, nearly 40 million tourists would visit the city and King County each year, almost 22 million of them staying overnight. It was an $8 billion industry and supported about 80,000 hotel and hospitality jobs in King County. In 2020,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Port Of Seattle#The Board Of Directors#Sea#Non Members
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Grab a Delicious Breakfast in Seattle

How does the saying go? Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Whether you agree with that or not, you have to agree that enjoying breakfast before starting your day can improve it. With so much to explore in Seattle, starting your day with a hearty or light...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Free Things To Do in Seattle and Beyond All Summer

We know many of our parks, lakes, and beaches in the Puget Sound region are free and a great place to spend a day. You can spend hours wandering around the Pike Place Market, the Seattle Center, the Olympic Sculpture Park, or the Bellevue Botanical Garden, but what if you want to do something a little different? A little more unique? The following list has things that are family-friendly and things that are interesting for grownups.
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Seattle

Seattle is one of the most visited places in the Pacific Northwest. What’s not to love about this city, with its beautiful national parks within a day’s drive away, Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, whale watching, and dozens of craft beer breweries?. You must try the seafood...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Checking in with Coastal Kitchen after another blow to Capitol Hill brunch

With Capitol Hill’s brunch scene taking a significant blow with the indefinite closure of Glo’s after an overnight fire earlier this week, CHS checked in on another popular neighborhood breakfast and more spot to find out how their recovery is coming along. Jonathan Tweten of Coastal Kitchen said...
SEATTLE, WA
Key Peninsula News

The Show Must Go On!

The 33rd Annual Key Peninsula Logging Show & Festival has seen its share of change and growth since it began in 1985. The longest running annual community event on the KP will take place this ...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
parentmap.com

Lake Union Ice Cream Cruise

Climb aboard the Fremont Avenue for the Ice Cream Cruise. Every hour on the hour we set out on a 45-minute trip around Seattle’s Lake Union, for a narrated tour of this unique and vibrant waterway. Eat ice cream, enjoy the views and learn about:. The birthplace of the...
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Waterfront Restaurants: 10Best WatersideRestaurant Opinions

Seattle shines for numerous causes, however two of the largest causes to fall in love with this place? The surrounding mountains and the omnipresent water. No doubt about it, every little thing’s higher when carried out on the sting of a glowing lake or beside a tranquil bay. Seattle’s waterways abound and, fortunately, so do its waterside eateries.
SEATTLE, WA
kolomkobir.com

The Summit at Snoqualmie Announces Massive 2030 Master Plan

Boyne Resorts’ massive master plans have transformed the ski resorts of Big Sky, Boyne Mountain, Loon, Sugarloaf, and Sunday River. The Summit at Snoqualmie is the latest mountain for Boyne Resorts that will be transformed. Stuart Winchester of the Storm Skiing Journal broke the news that the Washington ski resort has announced its own 2030 plan. Their master plans include new lifts, upgrades of their current lift network, additional summer activities, new lodges, and more.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy