Chaka Zulu, longtime Atlanta music exec and Ludacris' manager, shot overnight in Buckhead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — A longtime Atlanta music executive and manager for Ludacris was shot Sunday night in Buckhead, police confirmed. Chaka Zulu, co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot at a location off Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. where two other men were shot. All three were transported to the hospital,...

Essence

Atlanta Music Executive Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta

The label CEO and longtime Hip-Hop manager was wounded in a triple-shooting late Sunday night in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Music executive Chaka Zulu was reportedly shot on Sunday night in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. Zulu was shot alongside two other men around 11:35 PM at an undisclosed location on Peachtree...
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body cam video shows Atlanta officers reviving overdosing man with Narcan

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.
11Alive

Body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a body was found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Police initially believed it was a man's body that was "partially submerged" in...
CBS 46

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified. He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27. A criminal history check reveals that Williams...
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
CBS 46

Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24. Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.
