Indiana State

An abortion ban is likely in Indiana. Some doctors say women’s health will suffer

By FARAH YOUSRY
Indianapolis Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Caitlin Bernard couldn’t hold back tears June 24 at her office in between patient appointments after she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. She is an OBGYN who performs abortions at clinics in Indiana. Like many providers across the country, she’s...

indianapolisrecorder.com

Comments / 4

Jace Luttman
3d ago

Health care for what? Murdering unborn babies? Give me a break! Planned Parenthood is worse than Nazi Germany! 62 million babies so far and counting!

Reply
5
WTWO/WAWV

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
starvedrock.media

Indiana AG blasts governor for legal fees

(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”. Holcomb brought the case last year in...
Indianapolis Recorder

Some Indiana child care workers find a living wage is out of reach

Kelly Dawn Jones never thought she’d have to turn her workplace into her home. Jones founded Love Your Child’s Care 13 years ago. It’s a home-based child care center run out of a small house in southeast Indianapolis. She typically has anywhere from five to 12 kids, from infants to age 11.
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
FOX59

Revised Indiana rape law takes effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – Prosecutors say a new state law could make it easier to get justice for survivors of rape. Starting July 1, rape in Indiana will include situations when “the person disregarded the other person’s attempts to physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person’s acts.” Some prosecutors say for years, Indiana’s definition […]
wfyi.org

What Indiana's permitless handgun carry law does and doesn't do

A lot of listeners have questions about Indiana’s new permitless handgun carry law, which takes effect Friday. IPB News has answers to some of the most common about what the law, HEA 1296, does and doesn’t do. Previously, if you wanted to carry a handgun in public in...
953wiki.com

Indiana Attorney General Answers the Questions About Indiana Gun Rights

FAQs Answered regarding Indiana Gun Owner's Rights. Standing strong for 2nd Amendment, Attorney General Todd Rokita announces Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced the publication of the Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights — a document created to help ensure that Indiana citizens understand the constitutional provisions and other laws that safeguard their Second Amendment liberties.
95.3 MNC

Indiana is not a very independent state, recent study from Wallethub

Indiana is not a very independent state, according to a recent study from Wallethub. The personal finance website compared the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. They ranked Indiana 42nd. They say the state ranked 35th...
Inside Indiana Business

Two central Indiana health systems join Mayo Clinic network

Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
14news.com

Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21. [Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]. There will still be exceptions...
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Files Motions Toi Lift Injunctions, Allow Abortion Restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Hoosier State’s Attorney General is not waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana. Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion. Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced. One restriction would be that a parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system, as well as a ban of abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus. The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions.
FOX59

Indiana Red Flag candidate held on $200k bond in gun case

IMPD gun crimes investigators tell Fox 59 News that Geozeff Graham is suspected in at least five random and targeted shootings in Indianapolis since April in which no one was hurt but yet he’s facing a Red Flag court order and is being held on a $200,000 bond. Graham was arrested Tuesday in Whitestown on […]
14news.com

Indiana Republicans and Democrats state positions on abortion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the coming weeks, the Indiana General assembly is expected to vote on whether or not the state should ban abortions, and the dominant political parties have stated their positions on the matter. On Monday, the Indiana Democratic Party sent representatives to Evansville to establish their...
