Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu beats Alison van Uytvanck in first round

There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
Wimbledon began in earnest on Monday, with rain, rants and ridiculous shots all on show over the opening two days. BBC Sport rounds up an alternative look at what...
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
Podcast host and campaigner Dame Deborah James has died, after announcing in May that she was receiving end of life care for bowel cancer. With her candid persona and infectious sense of fun, the presenter of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C touched the lives of many. "She...
The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
It’s Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2022 with Copenhagen today’s host for the Grande Depart, with the final stage on Sunday 24 July. The expectations are firmly on a three-peat for Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, who hopes to wear yellow once again, with compatriot Primoz Roglic his main competition.Pogacar’s form is ominous after victories in the Tirreno-Adriatico and the UAE Tour this year, and the unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche in March shows there could be fireworks over the next three weeks.The wildcard of the Tour is Covid: Three teams and about 30 riders...
A second mural depicting Sir Elton John as a "glitz and glamour musician" has appeared ahead of his two "homecoming" shows at Watford Football Club. A 30ft (9.1m) image of the singer graces the side of Watford Library, just weeks after the same artists created one of Elton at the stadium.
