Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu beats Alison van Uytvanck in first round

It’s Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2022 with Copenhagen today’s host for the Grande Depart, with the final stage on Sunday 24 July. The expectations are firmly on a three-peat for Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, who hopes to wear yellow once again, with compatriot Primoz Roglic his main competition.Pogacar’s form is ominous after victories in the Tirreno-Adriatico and the UAE Tour this year, and the unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche in March shows there could be fireworks over the next three weeks.The wildcard of the Tour is Covid: Three teams and about 30 riders...

CYCLING ・ 36 MINUTES AGO