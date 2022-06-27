ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents' trial

By COREY WILLIAMS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXLy3_0gNWEwt400
School Shooting-Michigan From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James Crumbley sit during a hearing in the courtroom of Judge Cheryl Matthews, Monday, June 27, 2022 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac Mich. Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead say they plan to call him to testify at the couple’s trial. (Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP) (Jose Juarez)

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead said Monday that they plan to call him to testify at the couple's trial.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith told Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews that Ethan Crumbley's testimony would be related to "extraneous matters" and not the Nov. 30 shooting.

“We need him as a witness in this trial," said Smith, who represents Jennifer Crumbley. “There are just certain questions we would just not be able to ask. We do understand that."

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Ethan Crumbley.

The disclosure came during a court hearing in Pontiac, where Matthews ruled against the defense's motion for a change of venue for James and Jennifer Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in late October.

Matthews sided with the couple's arguments that some evidence, such as the condition of their home, would not be admitted at trial. Matthews said she would allow the Oakland County prosecutor's office to admit statements written in their son's journal, his text messages to a friend and his internet searches.

Seven others, including a teacher, also were wounded during the shooting about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Ethan Crumbley faces murder and other charges. His trial is expected to start in January. His parents are accused of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress. They have pleaded not guilty.

Matthews said Monday that she was wondering whether their son would be called to testify.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked in court if “they want to call their son to somehow diminish — highlight — his role instead of his parents.”

But Smith said calling him to testify "is not about the defendants wanting to throw their son under the bus or make him look bad." Smith added: “This is about our clients defending the case."

___

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

14 alleged Fayette County gang members indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fourteen alleged gang members who operated in Fayette County and were suspected in five shootings have been indicted after a two-year investigation. These indictments are a result of an investigation into the Traveling Vice Lords subset called the Junk Yard Dogs. Between June 2020 and August 2020, the TBI and ATF investigated […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
actionnews5.com

1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Sisk Ave Reported Site of Car Accident with Injuries

On-site medical personnel provided the injured people with medical aid. At least one individual was hurt in the collision. The extent of the related injuries has not been confirmed. Local law enforcement is in charge of the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Southaven car thieves in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after Southaven Police said they took a woman’s car from a local Walmart. A woman was shopping at the Southaven Walmart off the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway on June 23. The woman went out to check for her vehicle, and quickly realized it was missing. Southaven […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Oxford High School#Oakland County Circuit#Fa
bobgermanylaw.com

Ripley, MS – David Barnes Killed in Crash with Semi-Truck on MS-4

It was reported that 61-year-old David Barnes of Ripley was headed westbound in a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Barnes crashed into an eastbound 2011 Volvo semi-truck operated by 51-year-old James Sanders of Guntown. Barnes suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead. No additional information has been provided. An investigation into...
RIPLEY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Batesville, MS – Car Wreck at MS-26 & Macedonia Rd Causes Injuries

Emergency responders were summoned to the crossing of MS-6 and Macedonia Road. The collision was reported at around 5:39 p.m. The injured parties were hospitalized for treatment. The investigation into the cause of the collision is being led by local authorities. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their...
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Power restored in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police said the power has been restored and traffic signals are functioning. There was a power outage, and it was affecting a large number of traffic lights. According to the energy map, there were about 3,000 homes without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Oxford businesses prepping for championship parade

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The historic Oxford Square will be one of the most exciting places to be in the state of Mississippi on Wednesday, June 29. The Ole Miss national championship parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Businesses there are doing what they can to be prepared for the crowd...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases increasing, Dobbs provides state update

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs cautions that the COVID-19 pandemic “is not over,” as the state health department Monday released a three-minute YouTube video to update the state on the rising number of virus cases and hospitalizations. During the period of June 24-26, there were 2,677...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

BankFirst completes merger with Sycamore bank of Senatobia

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- BankFirst announced a definitive merger with Sycamore Bank of Senatobia. The deal was approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close before the end of 2022. BankFirst’s President Moak Griffin said this furthers the vision of partnering with other community banks...
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

Ole Miss players passed out Raising Cane’s Wednesday afternoon

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Ole Miss baseball players helped Raising Cane’s celebrate in Oxford on Wednesday, June 29. The players included College World Series MVP pitcher Dylan DeLucia, first baseman Tim Elko and infielder Peyton Chatagnier. They began handing out free chicken tenders at 1 p.m. at Rebels...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy