ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Man accused of inappropriately touching customer at Dearborn Walmart charged

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDearborn — A man accused of inappropriately touching a customer at a Walmart store earlier this month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials said Monday. Marshal Dwight Brown was arraigned Friday...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man convicted in execution of Warren 6-year-old and two others defiant during sentencing

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - By the time Nicholas Bahri walked out of the Macomb County room with a life sentence for the murder of three including a 6-year-old boy, he was sent off with applause and was told to ‘rot’ and ‘take that L’. What came before, however, was 25 minutes of him arguing with the judge, family members yelling at him, and him asserting that he was the victim of a cover-up. In April, Bahri was convicted of killing Tai'raz Moore, 6, and Isis Rimson, 28, who were shot execution-style in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren on Oct. 1, 2020. Tai'raz' father, Tukoyo Moore, was found in a burned car in Detroit. Rimson was Moore's girlfriend.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

6 arrested during 2022 Ford Fireworks in Detroit, police say

The Ford Fireworks returned to downtown Detroit on Monday after a pandemic hiatus with thousands of spectators, and only a handful of arrests were made, police said. The Detroit Police Department reported six arrests during the event, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday. Four people were cited for carrying a...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Violent Crime#Dearborn Walmart#District Court#Mercury Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
HometownLife.com

Westland man pleads guilty to killing his father

A 27-year-old man admitted to killing his father inside his City of Wayne home nearly two years ago. Flem Stiltner IV pleaded guilty on June 23 to second-degree murder, a crime that could mean life in prison. A Wayne County judge accepted his plea while dismissing the starker charge of...
WESTLAND, MI
WNEM

2 arrested in Flint stolen vehicle chase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested following a stolen vehicle chase in Flint. On June 24, a Michigan State Police helicopter found and tracked the stolen vehicle. State police said the vehicle fled from at least one attempted traffic stop and was believed to be connected to a homicide.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Teen shot at gas station, tells deputies she’s pregnant

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl who said she’s pregnant was shot while at a gas station late Sunday night, officials are reporting. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the injured teen was located at a home in the 100 block of S. Marshall Street with a gunshot wound to her right arm. Deputies had gone to the home after responding to a report of people arguing and shots fired at a Sunoco station at 585 Auburn Ave. in Pontiac, and then being told where the victim could be found.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting worker he supervised

A 27-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested after authorities say he fatally shot an employee he supervised. The suspect was arrested within an hour of the shooting Monday and is being held in the Oakland County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said. They said the man could be formally charged in the crime Wednesday.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman, 51, charged in fatal shooting of live-in boyfriend

A 51-year-old Detroit woman accused of shooting and killing her live-in boyfriend last week on the city's east side has been charged with murder. Antoinette Denise Moore has been charged Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and using a firearm while committing a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shot and killed on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live has left the Ypsilanti Township stunned. The victim had become somewhat of a local celebrity because of those live feeds. But Tuesday (June 28), it all ended abruptly and tragic. Terrell Smith was on his Facebook live talking...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Police investigating fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township neighborhood

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a shooting in an Ypsilanti Township neighborhood. Police were called at 11 a.m. June 28, to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road in Ypsilanti Township’s West Willow neighborhood for multiple reports of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy