Altoona, WI

Lake Altoona Beach closed

By By Leader-Telegram staff
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — City officials on Monday closed Lake Altoona Beach, one of seven public beaches for which the city has responsibility, citing a “harmful algae bloom.”

The city tests beaches during the summer months on a weekly basis. Testing is increased if a result comes in above safety protocols. Algae blooms can irritate the skin and eyes, and some can cause symptoms if water containing the algae is swallowed.

Monday’s announcement said additional information should become available today.

Comments / 0

 

More
WEAU-TV 13

New Pizza Del Re owner targets late summer reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new owner of Pizza Del Re is targeting a late summer reopening for the popular Eau Claire pizza buffet. Vangjel Kapbardhi, who also owns Dhimiters, an Eau Claire Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, said that there’s been enough progress on renovating the kitchen and dining area space to begin training staff in the coming weeks ahead of reopening “hopefully” in late August or early September.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmers warned of possible rolling blackouts this summer

Farmers warned of possible rolling blackouts this summer. A Wisconsin farmer says along with worrying about crops, weather, and input costs, now he is concerned about having electricity when he needs it. Tony Mellenthin raises crops near Menomonie, Wisconsin, and uses several irrigation pivots. He says, “We’ve gotten a letter...
MENOMONIE, WI
#Beaches#Algae Blooms#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

