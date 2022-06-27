Lake Altoona Beach closed
EAU CLAIRE — City officials on Monday closed Lake Altoona Beach, one of seven public beaches for which the city has responsibility, citing a “harmful algae bloom.”
The city tests beaches during the summer months on a weekly basis. Testing is increased if a result comes in above safety protocols. Algae blooms can irritate the skin and eyes, and some can cause symptoms if water containing the algae is swallowed.
Monday’s announcement said additional information should become available today.
