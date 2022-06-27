New law expands Bright Futures scholarship eligibility, allows paid work to meet service requirement
News4Jax.com
2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning signed a bill that will allow students seeking a Bright Futures scholarship to use a paid job to meet service requirements. Before, students had to volunteer for up to 100 hours to qualify for the scholarship and get...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New statewide test results from the Department of Education show achievement gaps between students are closing. The results cover how students, from third to eighth grade, scored in math and English. Included in the results is a breakdown of how students scored based on race and their socio-economic background.
In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
Starting July 1, the Sunshine State will have new laws that could affect a host of different issues — from what Floridians learn in school to how loudly they can play music in their vehicles. ClickOrlando.com published the following list Tuesday. HB 1557 - Parental Rights in Education AKA...
Among the many laws taking effect on Friday, Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act” may be among the most contentious with the possibility of multiple litigations arising to challenge its constitutionality. “Critics are going to challenge it because they take the position that it restricts speech in an unconstitutional...
Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. On his list of prospective colleges, Justin Ricketts is eyeing M.I.T., Princeton and Harvard. Ricketts is a 17-year-old going into his senior year at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida, who scored a perfect...
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets. Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis committed more money this week to Alzheimer’s disease research. DeSantis held a news conference at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he signed an Alzheimer’s funding bill into law. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The law requires...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill signed into law Monday by Gov. DeSantis now requires apartment complexes in Florida to give renters 24 hours notice before entering a unit for repairs or maintenance. The new law, designated as “Miya’s Law”, is meant to strengthen residential tenant safety measures....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law in Florida aims to cut down on cigarette butts in the sand by allowing local governments to restrict or ban smoking on public beaches. According to data from the ocean conservancy, cigarette butts are the most common piece of trash volunteers pick up on Florida beaches.
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
STATEWIDE — A new Florida statute goes into effect July 1 that makes it unlawful for anyone in a vehicle to turn up their radio too loud. Audio from a vehicle that can be heard from 25 feet or more is a traffic infraction. If the loud sound is...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reproductive health providers are asking a Florida court to block a new state law from taking effect this week that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks, arguing the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy on matters including abortion. Planned Parenthood is among those seeking...
Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 5,795.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest HIV data available from 2019 shows Florida as being one of three states in the country with the highest rates for new HIV diagnoses. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have long been hot spots for new HIV cases...
Comments / 2