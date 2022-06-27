ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

New law expands Bright Futures scholarship eligibility, allows paid work to meet service requirement

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning signed a bill that will allow students seeking a Bright Futures scholarship to use a paid job to meet service requirements. Before, students had to volunteer for up to 100 hours to qualify for the scholarship and get...

News4Jax.com

State’s FSA results show achievements among students in math, English

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New statewide test results from the Department of Education show achievement gaps between students are closing. The results cover how students, from third to eighth grade, scored in math and English. Included in the results is a breakdown of how students scored based on race and their socio-economic background.
TheDailyBeast

Teachers Slam DeSantis’ ‘Disturbing’ New School Civics Initiative

In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
WOKV

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Miya’s Law protecting residential apartment complex tenants

Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
mynews13.com

Space Coast city among first in Florida to use new state smoking law

Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
WESH

Florida student scores a perfect 1600 on SAT

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. On his list of prospective colleges, Justin Ricketts is eyeing M.I.T., Princeton and Harvard. Ricketts is a 17-year-old going into his senior year at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, Florida, who scored a perfect...
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is named after Miya Marcano, a young woman and Orlando student who was tragically killed in her apartment in 2021 by a maintenance worker who entered her unit with an apartment key fob.
click orlando

Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free

The Fourth of July weekend calls for all sorts of items such as grills, canoes, camping gear orevent tickets. Ahead of the weekend, Floridian shoppers can have a sales-tax break for Freedom Week, which runs from July 1-7. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida...
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
Bay News 9

Florida's loud music statute becomes law starting July 1

STATEWIDE — A new Florida statute goes into effect July 1 that makes it unlawful for anyone in a vehicle to turn up their radio too loud. Audio from a vehicle that can be heard from 25 feet or more is a traffic infraction. If the loud sound is...
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Miya's Law"

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
wuwf.org

By the numbers: County abortion totals in Florida

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place. — Miami-Dade County: 5,795.
Bay News 9

Florida one of 3 states with highest rates for new HIV diagnoses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest HIV data available from 2019 shows Florida as being one of three states in the country with the highest rates for new HIV diagnoses. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have long been hot spots for new HIV cases...
