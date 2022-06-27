ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga County prosecutor signs effort to curb abortion prosecutions

By Maia Belay
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley joins nearly 90 elected prosecutors nationwide to curb abortion prosecution.

O’Malley signed the Fair and Just Prosecution’s Joint Statement related to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. His office declined additional comment.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to ‘renounce’ US citizenship, slams Roe v. Wade decision

The statement said in part, “We stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh released the following statement related to the Supreme Court ruling and Ohio Heartbeat Law banning abortions after a heartbeat is detected:

“As Summit County Prosecutor, I am entrusted with discretion. With this discretion, comes the obligation to use it wisely to seek justice and ensure the safety of our community.  With each case presented, we review the investigation and the facts.  We also consider any mitigating factors in our prosecution.  It would not be proper to make a blanket statement since all cases have their own facts and issues which will be carefully considered.”

