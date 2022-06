CLOVIS, N.M. — Police on Tuesday said a suspect was arrested after two Clovis banks were robbed within two weeks. James Robinson, 50, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He was also charged with with resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer, according to the Clovis Police […]

