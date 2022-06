SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department had a large number of officers on 700 East between 700 South and 800 South in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning. The SLCPD asked the public to stay away from the area at 9:15 a.m. and diverted traffic. By 9:34 a.m. the SLCPD said it had one suspect in custody and that there was “no longer any danger to the public.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 HOURS AGO