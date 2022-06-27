Funeral services announced for Alvin G. Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Todd Davis:. Alvin Glen Davis passed away June 22, 2022, he was 94 years old. Alvin was born to Glenn M. Davis and Viva (Cowdrey) Davis on November 12, 1927 at home in the Graham Chapel Community southwest of...
LUBBOCK, Texas—Flint Avenue, a technology and marketing startup located in Lubbock, is proud to announce that they are the first Lubbock business accepted into the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 small businesses 910KSB Program. Founded in 2015 at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub, Flint Avenue has a reputation for helping businesses solve challenges.
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Fourth of July is near and Lubbock and surrounding areas have some things planned. Lubbock will be hosting its 32nd annual “4th on Broadway” celebration on Monday, July 4. The celebration will include a parade, live music, and the night will cap off with a firework show at 10:00 p.m. at Mackenzie Park.
LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be the best Monday you have had in a while. Make plans to attend 4th on Broadway. The day starts with the parade and ends with the fireworks show. Throughout the day the family can enjoy food, music and more.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors:. Pyramid Plaza Office Building, LP, of Lubbock, Texas has announced the purchase of Pyramid Plaza, located at 3223 S. Loop 289 in Lubbock. The 116,000 sq. ft. (gross) property was purchased by a group of local investors that have plans to modernize and update the office building over the next few months. The renovation of the property includes an elevator modernization program that will begin immediately as well as upgrades to the common areas of the building, a new exterior lighting plan, and parking lot improvements. In addition, individual suites in the building will be remodeled with updated finishes for new and renewing tenants.
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building last week. Official records said Jose Vasquez, 32, was identified on surveillance footage. Vasquez was held on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records. As of Tuesday morning, Vasquez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the next 18 months, roughly 200 United Methodist churches in the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church will be voting on whether to stay in or leave the denomination. Jeff Fisher is the director of transitional ministries for the Northwest Texas Conference of...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Joshua Gilder, 38, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for a 2017 armed robbery of a game room in Lubbock County. In previous court proceedings, prosecutors said Gilder’s codefendant had a gun but Gilder was the one directing him. Gilder’s defense argued in May that it was a case of theft, not robbery.
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning on the south side of Wolfforth. The fire was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Dowden Road and East 16th Street. The Wolfforth Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com workers with a nearby construction company dumped buckets of dirt...
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: A pleasant day, some showers later on mainly west. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Cool with scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 65°. Winds E 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:
