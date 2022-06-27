Funeral services announced for Alvin G. Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Coldwell Banker Commercial Capital Advisors:. Pyramid Plaza Office Building, LP, of Lubbock, Texas has announced the purchase of Pyramid Plaza, located at 3223 S. Loop 289 in Lubbock. The 116,000 sq. ft. (gross) property was purchased by a group of local investors that have plans to modernize and update the office building over the next few months. The renovation of the property includes an elevator modernization program that will begin immediately as well as upgrades to the common areas of the building, a new exterior lighting plan, and parking lot improvements. In addition, individual suites in the building will be remodeled with updated finishes for new and renewing tenants.

2 DAYS AGO