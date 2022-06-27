ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gabby Petito's mother slams Brian Laundrie's notebook confession: 'Truth will be revealed'

By Michael Ruiz
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - The mother of slain travel blogger Gabby Petito shared that she is "fed up" Monday afternoon, just days after the release of a "narcissistic" confession from her daughter’s suspected killer and boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who penned the confession, which included a suicide note, found near his body in...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Trial underway for Riverview man accused of beating toddler to death

TAMPA, Fla. - A trial is underway for the murder of a two-year-old boy who Tampa prosecutors said was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend. The jury was shown disturbing images of abuse in the death of 2-year-old Kayden Guerrero Wednesday. The defendant on trial, David Malave, is accused of beating the toddler to death and then lying about it.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Notebook#Murder#Violent Crime
sarasotamagazine.com

In a New Memoir, a Sarasota Author Shares Her Story of Surviving Domestic Violence

As a child, Sarasota author and life coach Monica Medina witnessed her mother live in an abusive relationship. For 15 years, Medina says, she endured violence, aggression and mental health crises at the hands of her stepfather, her mother's abuser. She recalls several occasions when police were called by worried neighbors in her Chicago neighborhood. The hard part—her stepfather was a Chicago police officer.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy