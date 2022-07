A raging brush fire is threatening the town of Seeley. The fire was initially reported at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and fire fighters were on scene until about 10:30 a.m. Imperial County Fire Department was recalled to the scene at about 1:00 p.m. when the fire rekindled. The fire originated in heavy brush and then swept into the river bottom, crossed the river and continued to move eastward threatening the town of Seeley. A third-alarm was issued shortly after 1:00 p.m. and then a fourth alarm was sent out about 5:00 p.m. Evan Hewes Highway was closed from Jessop Road to the river and several other roads were closed later. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office initiated reverse 9 1 1 calls to the Seeley area as well as activating the Imperial County Broadcast Emergency Alert System to advise Seeley residents to be prepared to evacuate if the fire continued to advance on the townsite.

SEELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO