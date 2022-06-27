Please Enable JavaScript

Niagara Falls is along the border of the U.S. and Canada just northwest of Buffalo New York. There are three falls that make up the group of Niagara Falls, with the “Horseshoe Falls” (Canadian Falls) being the most commonly referenced. The other two falls are the American Falls and the Bridal Veil Falls. The falls occur between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie where the Niagara River connects the two. The river flows over Niagara Falls and then splits, going around Grand Island before coming together again to empty into Lake Erie just west of Buffalo. With a large variety of fish that live in the Niagara River, you could ask do fish travel over Niagara Falls? And if they do, do they survive? Let’s find out!

