Please Enable JavaScript

NEW YORK -- The children of a fallen NYPD detective are being denied access to their mother's pension, all because she was a single parent. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Wednesday, at issue is a legal loophole that can only be fixed by lawmakers in Albany. "Overnight, I had to change my life," Genesis Villela said. Villela lost her mother, Miosotis Familia, five years ago next month. The 12-year NYPD veteran was assassinated while sitting in a police vehicle, targeted simply because of the badge she wore. Villela was 20 at the time and...
