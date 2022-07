HOPKINS, Mich. — For the first time since her son was killed by an Allegan County Sheriff's deputy, Joe Nagle's mother speaks out, demanding answers from investigators. Kelly Nagle spoke to a group of family and friends at a roadside vigil in Hopkins near where her son was killed two weeks prior. She says she just wants to know the full story of what happened.

HOPKINS, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO