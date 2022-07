Pedro Munhoz isn’t buying what Sean O’Malley has been selling. As one of the Bantamweight division’s brightest stars rising through the ranks, O’Malley has made a name for himself by being a supremely confident personality, who at the same time has backed up his words with stellar knockouts. However, one fight on the 27-year-old’s record indicates he isn’t the undefeated fighter he continually claims to be.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO