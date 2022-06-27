A Unique Summer Program

(Three day weekend coming up)....The 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest holidays of the year. This year, there will be no public fireworks displays in Imperial County on the Fourth. There will be a fireworks display, but it will not be on the 4th of July. The fireworks display will be Friday night in Calexico.. It will be part of the annual Gran Plaza Outlet's Art/Walk event It runs from 7 pm to 11 pm July first, with art, vendors and a lot of entertainment. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 pm. Because of lingering Pandemic issues, there will be no Freedom Fest and no Fireworks in Calipatriz this year.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO