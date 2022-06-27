A Unique Summer Program

(Local Farm Bureau awards scholarships.)...$61,500 in scholarships awarded. They went to 40 local students who are pursuing education and careers in the agriculture industry. The Farm Bureau administers 7 different scholarship funds; the Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship, Raul RodriguezMemorial scholarship, Jack and Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Vern Highly Memorial Scholarship, Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship, Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship, and Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships. The 40 scholarships went to High School Graduating seniors and current college students. The County of Imperial, through the Ag Benefit Fund, will continue to match the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships up to $3,000 per students. The Farm Bureau congratulated all 40 recipients and wished them the best of luck as they continue their studies to become the next generation of farmers, ranchers, veternarians, entomologists, ag lobbyists and much more.
