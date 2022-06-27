ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

A Unique Summer Program

By George Gale
 2 days ago

(Dance Camp is underway)....The uique summer program is being held...

Related
It Is A Pool Party

(The 2nd Annual 4th of July Pool Party)....It will be held Monday. Everyone is invited. It is being held at the El Centro Aquatic Center, 540 Park Avenue in El Centro. There will be food, games, swimming, the Lazy River and Aqua Track will be open. The Pool Party will run from 5 pm to 9 pm, and admission is free. Contact the City of El Centro for more information.
EL CENTRO, CA
Pathways To Success Expo 2022

(An Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Presentation). Pathways to Success Expo 2022. It will be held July 14 at Imperial Valley College. There will be workshops, lunch, education and a job fair. The expo will run from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. For more information, call the Chamber or go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The event is geared toward individuals entering the workforce for the first time, who are looking for immediate employment.
15 Best Things to Do in Brawley, CA

Thanks to its abundance of natural and artificial attractions, you'll never run out of things to do in Brawley, California. Brawley, historically known as Braly, is a city in Imperial Valley, part of Imperial County. The town's economy relies on cattle and feed production. The city gets its name from...
BRAWLEY, CA
4th Of July Weekend

(Three day weekend coming up)....The 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest holidays of the year. This year, there will be no public fireworks displays in Imperial County on the Fourth. There will be a fireworks display, but it will not be on the 4th of July. The fireworks display will be Friday night in Calexico.. It will be part of the annual Gran Plaza Outlet's Art/Walk event It runs from 7 pm to 11 pm July first, with art, vendors and a lot of entertainment. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 pm. Because of lingering Pandemic issues, there will be no Freedom Fest and no Fireworks in Calipatriz this year.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
City
Brawley, CA
El Centro Reminds Residents

(City of El Centro wants residents to be safe this holiday)...They are reminding everyone of the amended Fireworks ordinance. The ordinance was amended recently to enforce and prevent the use of illegal and dangerous fireworks withing city limits. They also want residnts to know El Centro Fire and Police Departments will deploy additional personnell during the 4th of July holiday to help educate and enforce the amended ordinance. El Centro is not the only community that prohibits the use of illegal and dangerous fireworks. The County also has a similar ordinance. Only Safe and Sane Fireworks can be used to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. Go to #weareelcentro on Facebook, twitter, youtube or instagram for more information.
EL CENTRO, CA
Top 5 hotels in Brawley, United States

Discover the best hotels in Brawley, California including Best Western Plus Main Street Inn, Brawley Inn Hotel & Conference Center, Best Western Plus Main Street Inn, Days Inn by Wyndham Brawley, Townhouse Inn & Suites. 1. Best Western Plus Main Street Inn. 1562 Main St, Brawley, CA 92227-9504 1 (800)...
BRAWLEY, CA
Conserve Alert

The Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert. The Conserve Alert is in effect from Tuesday through Wednesday, June 29, as temperatures in the Imperial Valley are expected to reach 110 degrees. You're asked to set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, give major appliances a break between 4 - 9 p.m., and turn off any unnecessary lights or equipment. The IID says that by conserving energy we can take stress off the energy grid, maintain reliable energy delivery service and help avert rotating power outages.
IMPERIAL, CA
IID Calls A ‘Conserve Alert’ For June 28th and 29th 2022

Imperial Irrigation District issues a Conserve Alert, telling people to reduce the use of electricity in late June 2022 due to 110 degree heat. Photo from Imperial Irrigation District, El Centro CA. Imperial Irrigation District has called a Conserve Alert. It is in effect Tuesday June 28th and Wednesday June...
EL CENTRO, CA
Branding Iron Gala recognizes outstanding members of community

BRAWLEY — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley conferred honors on individuals who fulfilled the Chamber’s mission to the community of Brawley during the Branding Iron Gala at Stockmen’s Club of Imperial Valley. “The Greater Brawley Chamber has continued to fulfill its mission as a Convener...
BRAWLEY, CA
IID Special Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will hold a Special Meting Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The only item on the agenda for the Special Meeting is an action item to adopt a position on AB361, the Lithium Extraction Excise Tax. The meeting is open to the public.
EL CENTRO, CA
4th of July Closures for Tucson and Yuma

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Tucson and Yuma. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
YUMA, AZ
Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships

(Local Farm Bureau awards scholarships.)...$61,500 in scholarships awarded. They went to 40 local students who are pursuing education and careers in the agriculture industry. The Farm Bureau administers 7 different scholarship funds; the Matthew LaBrucherie Memorial Scholarship, Raul RodriguezMemorial scholarship, Jack and Pauline McConnell Memorial Scholarship, Vern Highly Memorial Scholarship, Al Kalin Memorial Scholarship, Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship, and Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships. The 40 scholarships went to High School Graduating seniors and current college students. The County of Imperial, through the Ag Benefit Fund, will continue to match the Imperial County Farm Bureau Scholarships up to $3,000 per students. The Farm Bureau congratulated all 40 recipients and wished them the best of luck as they continue their studies to become the next generation of farmers, ranchers, veternarians, entomologists, ag lobbyists and much more.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Holtville Defends City Manager at Heated Council Meeting

HOLTVILLE — A discussion meant to focus on a Holtville Community Center shifted to an argument over support for City Manager Nick Wells during the City Council meeting on Monday, June 27. Holtville council member Mike Goodsell triggered the argument by addressing a letter sent directly to the City...
HOLTVILLE, CA
El Centro City Council approves dog park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro approved the construction of a dog park on the Southeast corner of Adams Avenue and 7th Street during its regular meeting June 21 at City Hall. This will be the first of its kind in the city with 22 existing parks.
EL CENTRO, CA
Home Grown: Israeli irrigation system comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, an Israeli company is bringing a new irrigation system to Yuma to help local farmers save water. This field is one of the first in Yuma to use the N-Drip irrigation system powered solely by gravity. A new way to irrigate,...
YUMA, AZ
Active COVID 19 Cases

(COVID cases continue to surge upward).....The Latest COVID 19 numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the latest numbers, Active Cases of COVID 19 are continuing to surge upward. There are now 786 active Cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from 627 cases reported last Thursday. 15 of those cases are hospitalized, with 3.3% of the Intensive Care Beds occupied in the county. New cases per day per 100,000 population at 32.40, with the positivity rate at 19.4%. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 941. The predominent varient in Imperial County is now the Omicron Varient.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 21-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 21 through June 27. 6:25 a.m.: Deputies responded to the theft of a 2011 Ford loaded with a green 20-gallon John Green compressor, a white auto crane, torch kit, and a red Lincoln arc welder from a property on Hart Road and Highway 115 in Brawley.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Goose on the Loose

El Centro Police had to contend with a loose goose. On Tuesday afternoon, concerned citizen notified police that there was a goose in traffic near Bucklin Park. An officer was able to escort the loose goose back to the pond in the park after determining that the fowl was apparently healthy. About 15 minutes later the goose once again strayed from the park and was left to roam free.
EL CENTRO, CA
County Modernizes Hiring System

(County adjusts hiring system)....They are expanding access and streamling recruitment and the selection process. The Countys Human Resources and Risk Management made the announcement. They announced the selection and implementation of the NEOGOV Insight Enterprise software system. They say the system will enable the County of Imperial to streamline the recruitment and selection experience for new candidates, enable applications to be completed online and through mobile devices, and automate the interview scoring and ranking system of candidates. They say it will also allow the County to transition from a 100% paper based application process to a digital process tailered specifically for the unique needs of public-sector organizations. The system goes onlime July 1 and will provide ease of access for individuals to apply for County positions online, monitor the status of their application, update their application as needed, and the ability to express interest in multiple positions. Under the new system, applicants will no longer be required to be physically present to submit their application as paper applications will no longer be accepted.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

