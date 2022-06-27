Garden Cafe at Rockbrook announces closure

Yet another beloved Omaha restaurant is closing its doors.

Garden Cafe at Rockbrook announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing.

They cited supply chain issues, the pandemic, staff shortages and rising costs as some of the reasons they are choosing to close.

The last day of business will be on July 1, 2022.

See the post below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .