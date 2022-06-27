ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Garden Cafe at Rockbrook announces closure

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
Yet another beloved Omaha restaurant is closing its doors.

Garden Cafe at Rockbrook announced on its Facebook page that it will be closing.

They cited supply chain issues, the pandemic, staff shortages and rising costs as some of the reasons they are choosing to close.

The last day of business will be on July 1, 2022.

See the post below:

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

