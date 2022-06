(WXIN) — A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker, police in Atlanta have confirmed. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a downtown Subway location around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, per a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department. Two women with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO