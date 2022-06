Click here to read the full article. Most anyone who’s watched TV or movies in this country can recite it by heart: “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to a lawyer. If you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you.” This warning, required before being interrogated by the police, goes by one word: Miranda. That name of the warnings comes from a 1967 Supreme Court case, Miranda v. Arizona. That is the case that said the Fifth Amendment’s...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO