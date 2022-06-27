ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee to hold unexpected hearing Tuesday after announcing two-week break

By Juliegrace Brufke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

T he Jan. 6 committee announced it will hold a hearing on Tuesday, with the House panel previously not expected to hold any public events until Congress returned for its Fourth of July recess.

The committee said that it opted to hold the last-minute hearing to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony” but did not specify who would appear before the committee.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told reporters last week that they planned to reissue a subpoena for onetime Trump ally Mo Brooks (R-AL). Brooks helped lead the efforts to challenge the 2020 election results and recently lost his Senate primary bid after former President Donald Trump retracted his endorsement. Brooks, who is set to leave office in early January, provided the panel with a list of criteria in order to get him to cooperate. But it remains unclear whether Brooks will appear.

The committee previously indicated that it would pause for two weeks to review evidence.

The hearing comes as part of a series of publicly televised sessions in which the panel has laid out its findings from an investigation into the deadly riot at the Capitol, when pro-Trump rioters breached the building in an effort to derail the certification of the election results that made President Joe Biden's 2020 election win official.

