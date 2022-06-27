Star Wars: Taika Waititi Is "Throwing Everything at the Wall" for His New Film

Elizabeth Olsen is telling fans to spread more rumors if they want that Scarlet Witch solo movie. Yesterday, the Avenger appeared on Good Morning America with her husband Robbie Arnett to promote their children's book. But, you can't really interview an MCU actor without asking about their future. Fans got a chance to slide some questions in and someone wondered what was next for the Scarlet Witch. Olsen is adamant that she has no idea what to make of these rumors about a solo movie. The actress has maintained that no one from Marvel has approached her after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO