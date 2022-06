Chris Pratt has been previously been scrutinized on social media over his apparent connection to the celebrity church known as Hillsong. Hillsong has been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+, and then Pratt was also subject to scrutiny due to his apparent association. The Thor: Love and Thunder star previously went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he casually discussed his faith and was then called out by fellow actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page. Pratt would later issue a statement where he denied accusations of being anti-LGBTQ+. During a new interview with Mens Health, he pushed back on the accusations and claimed he never actually attended Hillsong church.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO