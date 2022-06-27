ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston shooting at tire shop leaves two people dead

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting at a Houston tire shop left two people dead on Sunday morning. Police say that the shooting happened at a tire shop in Southeast Houston a little after 11 a.m., according to FOX 26. The...

spacecityweather.com

After a month of heat, Houston’s pattern finally turns cooler and wetter this week

Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
