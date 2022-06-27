Houston shooting at tire shop leaves two people dead

KATY, Texas — A teen who is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a therapist was in court on Monday. The point of the hearing was to determine if the 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult or juvenile. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's looking to try him as an adult because they think he could commit more serious crimes if he's tried as a juvenile.

