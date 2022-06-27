ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Security remains ramped up outside U.S. Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade reversal

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubXta_0gNW32lT00
Supreme Court Abortion Public Opinion FILE - Protesters fill the street in front of the Supreme Court after the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, June 24, 2022. Public opinion on abortion is nuanced, but polling shows broad support for Roe and for abortion rights. Seventy percent of U.S. adults said in a May AP-NORC poll that the Supreme Court should leave Roe as is, not overturn it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A security fence around the U.S. Supreme Court building stands as a backdrop to a noticeably increased law enforcement presence following last week’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The size of the crowd was a lot smaller Monday compared to previous days but emotions continued to run high.

“A lot of joy I would say is what has been the main emotion going through this but also a determination that there’s a lot of work still to be done,” said Kaine Spitak, an anti-abortion rights protester from Pittsburgh, PA with the group Rehumanize International.

>>> Oklahoma Attorney General certifies Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Right now, more than a dozen states are implementing trigger laws that will ban most or all abortions following the ruling.

At the same time, some states have expanded abortion services.

“I’m really grateful that many states have already preemptively made moves to protect unborn lives in their states,” said Herb Geraghty, Executive Director of Rehumanize International. “I also recognize there are several states where the unborn are still at risk.”

For pro-abortion rights supports, the court’s ruling has led to fear for the future.

“We need to be protecting our children and their future and reproductive rights are human rights,” said Jessica Bauer Walker, a pro-abortion rights protester from Buffalo, NY. “We can’t see a future like this for our country and especially for our daughters and our young people.”

Walker and her 15-year-old daughter held signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court calling for reproductive freedom.

>>> Tulsa, Broken Arrow residents react to Roe v. Wade ruling.

They said they’re concerned about women turning to unsafe procedures because of restrictions to access to abortions from medical professionals.

“It’s just going to become unsafe. People are going to find other ways to do them,” said Serea Walker. “I feel like we’re going backwards.”

Last month, the Senate took up a federal abortion rights bill in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe. V Wade but it failed because it did not have enough support.

With the current makeup of Congress, chances of passing any such law are slim.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

US Supreme Court: The woman who could end Roe v Wade

In September 2021, Mississippi's chief legal officer sat down for an interview with Pro-Life Weekly, a Catholic television programme featuring anti-abortion activists. Lynn Fitch looked how she almost always does during public appearances: dyed-blonde hair blow-dried straight and neat, tasteful jewellery and a monochrome suit, this time in powder blue.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity

US Supreme Court Justices Say 'Challenge' Post-Roe v. Wade Could Be Financing A Trip To Canada

U.S. Supreme Court justices have said Roe v. Wade being overturned could mean Americans having to face the "challenge" of financing a trip to Canada for abortion access. In a joint dissent issued by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer on June 24, the Justices spoke about the court's decision to no longer require abortion to be a right in the U.S..
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BBC

Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
Bri H

Roe v. Wade Has Been Overturned

Vote to overturn Roe v. WadeKHOU. Roe v. Wade was settled law in 1973 and now, the constitutional rights of women have been set back 50 years. The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on June 24, overturned the Roe V. Wade law, now making it illegal for women to obtain abortions in 19 states. According to AP, “Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.” This could mean that other settled laws which have protected the rights of many Americans, and their Constitutional liberties, could be at risk.
CBS Miami

Florida Planned Parenthood urges action after Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision

MIAMI – Florida Planned Parenthood is urging women to take action after the controversial Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade that allowed women the right to choose abortions.Mayte Canino, a deputy organizing director for Florida Planned Parenthood, told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "We are still shocked and saddened by the decision, but moving forward this now goes to the states and there are more reasons to pay attention to who we are electing locally and in our states. So now it is important to look at where the politicians stand on the issues as many Floridians disagree with where they...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy