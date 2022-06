Believe it or not, there IS some good news for motorists as we head into the Fourth of July Holiday weekend – gas prices are falling across Alabama, and around the U.S. According to AAA – the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the state Monday, is $4.49, one cent less than on Sunday; and that’s down from the highest average ever recorded in the state – $4.63 a gallon – recorded two weeks ago on June 14th.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO