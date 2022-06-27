ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry responds to Birmingham Stallions using his signature celebration

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

CANTON, Ohio ( WIAT ) — After a dominant performance throughout the entire NBA playoffs, culminating in his fourth title, Steph Curry left fans in awe and opponents in need of a good night’s rest.

After each round-clinching win for Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the two-time MVP would perform a now-signature celebration that has been dubbed, “night night.” Curry would simply place his hands on the side of his head and pretend to go to sleep, signaling the other team’s time in the playoffs was over.

Birmingham Stallions advance to 2022 USFL Championship

It was a simple enough move but it would cut right to the heart of the opponents and their fanbases. And due to the simplicity of the celebration, many other athletes have imitated it after big performances. And the Birmingham Stallions were no exception.

After Birmingham’s 31-17 win over the New Orleans Breakers in the first round of the USFL playoffs on Saturday, several players broke out the move to send New Orleans home in style.

“Bye-bye Breakers,” quarterback J’Mar Smith said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter page.

The video grabbed the attention of Curry as he liked the video and responded with a “Night Night!” of his own.

On Sunday, the Stallions will take on the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Birmingham bested Philadelphia during the regular season, 30-17.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

