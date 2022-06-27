ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Free summer lunches being offered to students in Prince George's County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Free summer lunches will be offered to children at select library branches in Prince George's County from June 27 to August 12....

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

4th of July Celebration in Bladensburg

Washington ABC7 — 7 News is On Your Side showcasing fun events across the region celebrating our country’s independence. Ray Jeffries, Marketing Specialist with the Town of Bladensburg in Prince George's County told us about their event.
BLADENSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Executive To Announce Free Meals For Students, Families

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will soon begin offering students and their families free meal options, according to government officials. There will be several opportunities to access free meals this summer, officials said. “During the school year, many of our children in Howard County receive free or reduced-price meals, but when school is out in the summer, our children and families relying on those meals still need options,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “Plus, as we’re seeing the costs of groceries increase, it’s making it harder for folks in our community to make ends meet. We are working together in Howard County to make sure families don’t go hungry this summer.” Ball will join school officials and community members to announce the plan for providing free meals on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Laurel Woods Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillcrest Heights, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
City
Fairmount Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hyattsville, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Government
City
Beltsville, MD
City
New Carrollton, MD
City
Oxon Hill, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Prince George's County, MD
Society
City
Glenarden, MD
whatsupmag.com

Deputy Superintendent to Serve as Acting Superintendent of AACPS

Annapolis, MD - Monique H. Jackson, Deputy Superintendent for Student and School Support, will serve as Acting Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools beginning July 1, 2022, Board of Education President Joanna Tobin announced today. Superintendent George Arlotto recommended to the Board and to incoming Superintendent Mark Bedell that...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Charity#Fox#Dc
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center receives primary stroke designation

CLINTON, Md. (June 28, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, signifying the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality care for patients who are experiencing a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). This is the fourth time the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) has designated the […]
HEALTH SERVICES
fox5dc.com

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Camp Airy in Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire in Frederick County on Wednesday morning at Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys. The two-alarm fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the dining hall of the camp in Thurmont. The fire spread throughout the first and second floors....
THURMONT, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Charities
fox5dc.com

Fairfax could rename Lee Highway, other roads due to Confederate ties

FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax wants to change the name of Lee Highway, Old Lee Highway and more roads in the city to continue a reconsideration of confederate names. The city says they have undergone a year-long process of listening and learning, and now they're ready for action, following the lead of many neighboring communities who are navigating how to put Confederate history in context.
FAIRFAX, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Offering Additional Incentives To Employees Who Serve As Election Judges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State employees will get additional leave time if they work as election judges during the primary and general elections, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Employees who staff polling places on the July 19 primary, which is not a state holiday, or any early voting location will receive 16 hours of administrative leave for each day of service, the governor said. For the first time, contractors are also eligible. Election Day, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a state holiday. Employees will receive pay and an additional eight hours of administrative leave for working as a judge. Contractors are eligible for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Independence Day Fireworks: Where to Watch in the DC Area Around July 4

Fireworks displays around the Washington, D.C, Northern Virginia and Maryland region will make an extra bang this year. Some favorite displays are returning in full after two years of scaled-back celebrations and cancelations because of COVID-19. Due to labor shortages and supply chain issues, however, many towns have opted to...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy