ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Pfizer Partner BioNTech Shares Are Rising Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX shares are trading higher by 6.31% at $142.50 after the company announced its Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates demonstrated high...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Pfizer says tweaked COVID shots boost omicron protection

Pfizer announced Saturday that tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and works — just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. The vaccines currently used in the U.S. still offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 disease and...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

How Pfizer Plans to Unlock Another Mass-Market Vaccine

Pfizer is working with French biotech Valneva to produce a vaccine for Lyme Disease. The number of people treated for it in the U.S. has tripled in the past 20 years. There is currently no competition in clinical trials for this growing ailment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech Se#Biotechnology Company#Bntx#Omicron#Pfizer Inc#Pfe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 2,025 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,842,342 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1KLMj2WLM6ac4LyR574sUqYjmb4ufUigYs. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 340 companies made new 52-week lows. NVIDIA NVDA is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. Shopify SHOP's stock came under...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Consolidating

On Monday morning, the Brent price is balancing at $113 per barrel The commodity marker remains uncertain – the supply isn’t expanding as quick as it is expected to, and the demand might drop as well. China is cancelling lockdowns but it does not necessarily mean that the...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

BioNTech, Pfizer to Start Testing Universal Vaccine for Coronaviruses

(Reuters) -Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation shots that protect against a wide variety of coronaviruses in the second half of the year. Their experimental work on shots that go beyond the current approach include T-cell-enhancing shots, designed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why SunPower Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage of SunPower Corp SPWR with an Underweight rating and a price target of $17. SPWR is a pure-play residential solar provider with over 444K customers. The analyst mentions that SPWR's largely new management team has pivoted its focus to customer service, with plans...
STOCKS
The Week

Pfizer says Omicron vaccines produce stronger immune response

A pair of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine boosters designed to target the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus have been shown to produce a significantly stronger immune response to Omicron, the companies said Saturday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the vaccines were designed to target the original BA.1 subvariant...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 150 Points; Icosavax Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.48% to 31,097 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 11,196.51. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.19% to 3,828.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy