BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is set to host its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4. An Independence Day celebration that started during the pandemic is returning with an even bigger display, according to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Last year the drone show had 120 drones, said Sharp. However, this year they are doubling the show with 240 drones.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO