CECO Environmental Acquires UK-Based Western Air Ducts For Undisclosed Sum

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT, a special purpose acquisition company, has amended that certain unit purchase agreement, dated February 11, 2022, by and among the company, 5AK, LLC, the company's sponsor, SHF, LLC d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado limited liability company, SHF Holding Co., LLC, a Colorado limited liability company and the sole member of the target, and Partner Colorado Credit Union, a Colorado corporation and the sole member of the seller, to extend the date by which the transactions contemplated thereby had to be consummated from June 30, 2022 until July 29, 2022, with the ability for the deadline to be extended through August 31, 2022. The extension of the outside date will provide the company with additional time to complete the business combination as it awaits regulatory approval.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO