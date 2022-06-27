ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CECO Environmental Acquires UK-Based Western Air Ducts For Undisclosed Sum

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CECO Environmental Corp CECE has completed the acquisition of Western Air Ducts (UK) Ltd. and its patented air control system Inteliair. Deal terms were not disclosed. Western Air Ducts is an industrial air quality...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Airbus Reveals Massive New Orders In China

Airbus SE EADSY has won an order for 292 A320 Family aircraft from several Chinese airlines, indicating the positive recovery momentum and prosperous outlook for the Chinese aviation market. The Chinese airlines involved are Air China, Ltd. AICAF, China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. CEA, China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.ZNH, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Canopy Growth Enters Into Additional Exchanges With Holders Of Notes

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement with a holder of the company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023, to acquire approximately CA$7.25 million ($5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the notes from the noteholders in exchange for common shares of the company and approximately CA$140,000 ($110,000) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceco Environmental#Air Quality#Engineering#Uk#Uk Rrb Ltd
Benzinga

SPAC Northern Lights Amends Unit Purchase Agreement To Extend Outside Date

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. NLIT, a special purpose acquisition company, has amended that certain unit purchase agreement, dated February 11, 2022, by and among the company, 5AK, LLC, the company's sponsor, SHF, LLC d/b/a Safe Harbor Financial, a Colorado limited liability company, SHF Holding Co., LLC, a Colorado limited liability company and the sole member of the target, and Partner Colorado Credit Union, a Colorado corporation and the sole member of the seller, to extend the date by which the transactions contemplated thereby had to be consummated from June 30, 2022 until July 29, 2022, with the ability for the deadline to be extended through August 31, 2022. The extension of the outside date will provide the company with additional time to complete the business combination as it awaits regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Helps With Cancer But Recreational Use Is Not Benign: Pot Users 22% More Likely To End Up In ER Or Hospital, Says One Study

Cannabis use is connected to a higher risk of hospital or emergency care admission, claims a new study published in BMJ Open Respiratory Research. New findings come amid a legalization trend with 19 US states having legal adult-use markets and some 36 allowing medical marijuana. Cannabis legalization is also catching up globally. Last year, Luxembourg became the first European country to legalize cannabis cultivation for personal use, while Malta became the first on the continent to officially legalize cannabis. Germany might be next in line to go fully recreational, say industry experts. More recently, Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 2,025 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,842,342 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1KLMj2WLM6ac4LyR574sUqYjmb4ufUigYs. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Nosediving Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.61% to $108.00 amid overall market weakness as well as consumer confidence concerns. UBS Tuesday maintained a Buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $209 to $167. Shares of growth stocks have been volatile in the month of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Meet Dr. Chanda Macias, Scientist, Researcher And Marijuana Pioneer At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference In September

Dr. Chanda Macias is a trailblazer in the legal cannabis industry many times over. In 2015 she became the country’s first woman of color medical cannabis operator as CEO of National HolisticTM Healing Center in Washington DC. Several years later, she became the first Black woman multistate operator in the United States as CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare in Louisiana.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Pentagon Warns Of Serious Threat To Global Economy From Blockchain Vulnerabilities

In the Pentagon’s latest report, they reveal numerous vulnerabilities on the blockchain. What Happened: The Pentagon has released a report titled “Are Blockchains Decentralized, Unintended Centralities in Distributed Ledgers.” The report reveals a plethora of worries about the crypto industry and other sectors, intertwined with blockchain technology, such as big tech, fintech, and security.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beverage Companies Reportedly Ramping Up R&D And Incubators In Pursuit Of Launching The Next Big Drink

If you keep a close eye on the beverage industry, it appears everyone has a new product they’re developing or launching. There’s arguably a good reason for that. The production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are worth billions of dollars globally each year. In the U.S., the beverage industry is valued at $146 billion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking Into General Electric's Recent Short Interest

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has risen 5.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.49 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy