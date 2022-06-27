ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno council president withdraws defamation suit against colleague; says he would have won

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza is withdrawing a defamation suit he filed against a fellow councilmember , saying the decision protects the city from potential liability in a lawsuit he believes he would win.

“It has come to my attention that the City of Fresno will defend Garry Bredefeld in my defamation lawsuit against him as an individual,” Esparza wrote in a statement released Monday.

“I love our city and will not sue the City of Fresno over my colleague’s defamatory remarks. His antics have already cost enough taxpayer dollars. For this reason, I am making the responsible decision to withdraw my suit so that we as a body can heal and move forward. “

UPDATE: Garry Bredefeld responds

This is the latest in a back and forth between Esparza and Bredefeld, following a news conference in May in which Bredefeld accused the council president of extorting then-City Attorney Doug Sloan.

Bredefeld said Esparza had threatened Sloan in a private meeting the month before and had ultimately caused him to leave his position with the city.

“This was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Bredefeld said at the time.

“This is why he left the city and sought another job.”

Sloan has shared details of a conversation he had with Esparza in which the council president said he was standing between Sloan and losing his job and that Sloan was to “work only for the Council majority.” That message had been relayed to several people, but never intended to become public, Sloan said.

For his part, Esparza denied the allegations, eventually filing the defamation suit, which accused Bredefeld of “knowingly making false allegations.”

The Bee reached out to Bredefeld’s office for comment. The councilmember scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Monday to address the situation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Fresno Councilman Drops Defamation Suit Against Colleague

This story has been updated. Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza announced Monday that he is dropping his defamation suit against fellow Councilman Garry Bredefeld, who has accused Esparza of attempting to extort the city attorney. Esparza said he was withdrawing from the lawsuit to save the city the cost...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Roman Catholic Diocese boosts security in wake of Roe decision

Following last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno is beefing up security after it was notified of potential threats. The decision comes after Homeland Security informed the Roman Catholic Bishops throughout California last week that extremist groups...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Politics Local#Fresno City Council
GV Wire

Central Trustees to Vote on Renaming 2 Schools, Changing 1 Mascot Logo

Should Central Unified rename schools named after racists and change school mascot logos?. The School Board will take up the issue at Tuesday’s board meeting, culminating a long and drawn-out process that was sparked two years ago by a school project by Polk Elementary student Malachi Suarez. Board President...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Bakersfield Channel

Ex-IRS employee indicted for selling morphine in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A former IRS employee in Fresno was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on suspicion of selling morphine. According to court documents, Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, of Fresno, sold morphine in May 2020. Aispuro-Camacho was working as clerk for the Internal Revenue Service at the time.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Diocese of Fresno ups security following overturning of Roe v. Wade

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In an effort to keep its parishioners safe, the Diocese of Fresno is stepping up its security outside its 87 parishes and 20 schools following Friday’s Supreme court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Earlier this week, the Bishops throughout California were notified by...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford makes changes to drought measures, new rules added

Hanford has added a ban on the irrigation of non-functional turf to existing water conservation measures, which has led to some new rules for residents and businesses. Non-functional turf is defined by the city as any grassy areas that are ornamental and not used for human recreational purposes such as school or sport fields and parks.
HANFORD, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
4K+
Followers
319
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy