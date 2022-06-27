ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVPD give initial report on officer-involved shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, IL — The Mt. Vernon Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting after police responded to a report of an armed home invasion in the 2600 block of Westcott. According to police, reports indicated just before midnight, a resident of the home answered the door and...

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 30TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 27-year-old Tre’vell Robinson of Grandview, MO was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Being a Felon...
ISP investigating MVPD officer-involved shooting; Harvey, IL man arrested

MT. VERNON, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released Sunday before being taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is handling an officer-involved shooting involving a member of the Mt. Vernon Police Department. State Police say the incident began as a response to a home invasion involving a firearm just before midnight Saturday night near 42nd Street at Veterans Avenue in Mt. Vernon.
Violent hoax spreads online in Mt. Vernon, Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Vernon Mayor John Lewis is warning of a “warning”. Misinformation has allegedly spread across Facebook and is causing quite some concern. “There is currently a ‘warning’ on Facebook being circulated regarding two men who are reportedly attacking women in the Mt Vernon area,” shared the mayor through the police […]
Violent hoax spreads virtually in Mt. Carmel, Illinois

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Carmel Mayor John Lewis is warning of a “warning”. Misinformation has allegedly spread across Facebook and is causing quite some concern. “There is currently a ‘warning’ on Facebook being circulated regarding two men who are reportedly attacking women in the Mt Vernon area,” shared the mayor through the police department’s social media. “It is further reported the men attacked a woman leaving her fighting for her life.”
Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
John Clancy

John Clancy, 72, of Dix, Illinois, passed away at 1:44 am June 28, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born April 11, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Richard and Joan (Moss) Clancy. John married Rose Ellen (Beecher) Clancy on March 17, 1972 in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to his loving of fifty years, John is survived by daughter, Jeanette Piazza and husband, Joseph of Lake Village, Indiana; granddaughter, Michelle Stanhibel and husband, Sean; great-grandchildren, Claire and Melanie; eleven brothers and sisters; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother. Mr. Clancy proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Saint Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and the Mount Vernon American Legion Post #141. John was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Willington, Illinois.
Back to School: Immunizations Required for Illinois Students

Find out what you need to know about immunizations for Illinois students. Requirements vary based on what grade your child is entering. Here’s what you’ll need to know about immunizations to make sure your child is ready for the 2022-23 school year. Some schools require that students going...
Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
Illinois’ 17th District will have a new face in November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a new face come November. Current Representative Cheri Bustos announced last year that she would not seek reelection. Former TV Meteorologist Eric Sorensen came out on top of the Democratic primary Tuesday night. He celebrated the victory will family and friends in Moline. Sorenson edged […]
Larry Joe Smith

Larry Joe Smith, 63, of Boyd, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. Mr. Smith was a carpenter and enjoyed repairing cars. He was a graduate of Woodlawn and Rome Grade schools and Mt. Vernon High School. He is survived by four brothers,...
Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
