CLAYTON – A clerk at a Clayton convenience store has been arrested after he was reportedly caught on camera stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings. On June 14th, Clayton Police were contacted by the manager at Speedway at 11692 US Highway 70 Business West who reported a clerk, Jesse John Westman, 18, of Garner reportedly stole approximately $708 in lottery tickets on June 12 and 13. The tickets resulted in winnings of $325, which he cashed in.

CLAYTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO