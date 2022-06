Tennis titans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will be among those in action at Wimbledon’s grass courts on Tuesday.Day two heralds Williams’ first match in the 2022 tournament as her efforts to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title begin.The US athlete will face France’s Harmony Tan, who at age 24 is 16 years her junior.Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.Nadal is vying to win his third successive grand slam...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO