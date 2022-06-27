ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I didn't cheat': Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya denies rumors he was unfaithful to Michelle Young following split

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Nayte Olukoya recently addressed rumors that he cheated on his ex, Michelle Young, following their split.

The reality star typed out a long post on his Instagram story to properly address the speculations.

The two first met on season 18 of The Bachelorette, which ended with the couple becoming engaged during the season finale. Earlier in June, the stars broke off their engagement and decided to go their separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rw9df_0gNW006e00
From engagement to split: Nayte Olukoya proposed to Michelle Young on season 18 of The Bachelorette, but the couple split earlier this month in June
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34B0br_0gNW006e00
Confronted rumors: The Bachelorette star jumped to social media to publicly address the harsh rumors revolving around their breakup

Amid rumors circulating that he cheated on Michelle, the Bachelorette alum decided to clear the air on his Instagram.

The 27-year-old opened up his statement by sharing his gratefulness for the support from his friends and family, and that he will stay positive during the difficult time.

'The picture that's getting painted of me is so far from the truth,' he typed out. The star then went into detail about the rumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtUob_0gNW006e00
'I truly believed Michelle was my person': Olukoya wrote out a long statement to confront rumors about his split with Young 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMJ0Z_0gNW006e00

His number one point was simple and straight to the point. 'No, I didn't cheat.'

'Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame,' Nayte added, expressing that that the two were still on good terms, even though their relationship had come to an end.

The star also explained that the split was hard to deal with, and hateful comments are not making the process of healing any easier.

'Yes, the negativity and blatant hate has ben hurtful during a difficult time,' he typed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFs1U_0gNW006e00
Still support each other: The couple became engaged on the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette 

Nayte explained that he shouldn't be categorized as a, 'red flag,' just because he was inexperienced with love and long-term relationships.

He also wrote out that both he and Michelle enjoyed hanging out with their separate groups of friends, but that didn't make them 'cheaters.'

'Nothing wrong with that. If anything, super healthy. We are social people. Not everyone who goes to bars are cheaters.'

The Bachelorette alum ended the post by stating, 'We tried. It didn't work. We're sad about it. We all grieve differently.'

He gave a shoutout to the individuals who were respecting their breakup and sending kind words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th9OZ_0gNW006e00
'We tried': Nayte explained that things simply didn't work out between them, but that didn't mean they were on bad terms

A few weeks earlier on June 17th, the couple broke off their engagement and each came out with their own statement on social media.

Michelle typed out that they needed time to deal with the heartbreak, and only had positive comments about her ex.

'To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed,' she uploaded onto her Instagram story.

Nayte also held the same feelings, writing, 'We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other's best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8Hsp_0gNW006e00
Leaving on good terms: The cheating rumors came after the Bachelorette alums only had positive things to say about each other upon news of their breakup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1i5C_0gNW006e00

According to Us Magazine, the two met on season 18 of The Bachelorette, and sparks flew from the very start. Nayte received the first kiss of the season and was also given a first impression rose.

On the big season finale, Michelle said yes when The Bachelorette star got down on one knee for a romantic proposal.

After talks of him possibly moving to Minnesota to Michelle's hometown, their engagement ended earlier in June.

The exes have parted ways, but wish to remain on good terms with each other.

