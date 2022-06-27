Related
For New Exhibition in Basel, Berenice Olmedo Pushes the Boundary of What We Consider to Be a Body
Click here to read the full article. Berenice Olmedo has always had a fascination with the marginalized body, human or otherwise. Whether she was producing sculptures based off of medical apparatuses for the disabled, or questioning the value of a stray dog’s life by making pelts and soap from found canine corpses. Olmedo’s latest show, “Hic et Nunc,” which opens this week at the Kunsthalle Basel, timed to Art Basel, dives deeper than ever into her investigation of the “normal” body. “When talking to people about her work, this question often comes up, ‘Oh, I see she’s interested in disability, she must be...
Dora Maar: hidden photos by the artist include intimate portraits of Picasso
To many, she is La Femme qui Pleure, the weeping woman whose anguish was portrayed in a series of paintings by Pablo Picasso, to whom she was both mistress and muse. In truth, Dora Maar, the model for the paintings, was an artist in her own right before she met the lover who would cast a long shadow over her life and work.
Museum of Rescued Art Opens in Rome, Frank Lloyd Wright Doghouse on View, and More: Morning Links for June 16, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LOST AND FOUND. Rome, a city rich with museums, is now home to one more: the Museum of Rescued Art. The Italian government has created the new institution to showcase illegally exported ancient material that it has successfully reclaimed from abroad, the Associated Press reports. It opened on Wednesday within the Baths of Diocletian, which were built around the year 300 . The plan is for displays at the museum to change every few months as fresh artifacts are repatriated; they will then be sent on to their original homes. “We...
Inside Matisse's "The Red Studio"
Henri Matisse's landmark painting "The Red Studio" documented the artworks displayed in his workspace just outside Paris as it existed in 1911. For the first time since then, almost all the individual pieces depicted in his painting have been reunited for an installation at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' pays homage to house music's Black queer roots
Beyoncé has hailed this summer's liberation anthem with the release of her new single "Break My Soul" -- and its Black queer roots are undeniable.
Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88
Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
Hypebae
Artist Angela Santana Wants to Change the Way We See the Female Form
Growing up in Switzerland, artist Angela Santana found herself inspired by the vast landscapes of the country and the constant stream of art and culture. After studying art and art history for multiple years and experiencing the different creative languages of Paris and London, Santana moved to New York to focus on her craft. Drawing inspiration from the female form and its many different perceptions, the artist seeks to challenge the way we see the body for the better. “I learned to paint the image of the female form from an early age not in the image I imagined to be my own, but in the image of others before me,” Santana told Hypebae.
London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the Black Fantastic review – reaching for tomorrow’s art world
Eleven contemporary artists inspired by Afrofuturism consider possible futures with a hopeful, fizzing energy
The Dirty Pictures That Revolutionized Art
Starting in the 1960s, a maverick band of young cartoonists like Robert Crumb, Art Spiegelman, Trina Robbins, and Gilbert Shelton starting churning out comic books the likes of which had never seen before. These "undergound" works definitely weren't aimed at kids and they didn't follow the exploits of costumed do-gooders or anodyne high schoolers like Riverdale High's Archie, Betty, and Veronica.
Refinery29
Dance Music Saves Us From The Exhausting Business Of 21st-Century Living
Like finding a tenner outside the supermarket or your Uber Eats driver arriving moments before your favourite singer’s Glastonbury set airs, Beyoncé’s thumping musical return couldn’t have come at a better – nor more economically chaotic – time if it tried. Straight in at...
Light: Works from the Tate's Collection honours the body and its sensations – this is art which is meant to be felt
Review: Light: Works from The Tate’s Collection, ACMI The first room of Light: Works from The Tate’s Collection at Melbourne’s ACMI, begins, cannily, at the end of the Enlightenment – the period of the 17th and 18th centuries characterised by the emergence of the scientific method and the decline of the power of religious thinking. Beginning in the 18th century and winding up with work from the 21st, it is a show of some 70 works that surveys the many ways light has been important to artists as both the material and content of their work. ...
domino
Animal Prints and 16th-Century Columns Are a Surprise Power Couple in This London Workspace
In its more than 300 year existence, design firm Studio Ashby’s first brick-and-mortar outpost has lived many lives: first as the Blewcoat School in the 1700s, then as an information center, then as a bridal boutique. Now, it’s half Sister showroom, half office—and simply hanging artwork at the Grade I historical site’s walls has been ”the equivalent of trying to make changes at Buckingham Palace,” says founder and creative director Sophie Ashby. Even touching up the white paint required getting on a two-month waitlist for approval.
Artist Sued for Alleged Bored Ape Yacht Club Copies, Saudi Arabia Plans Major Art Installations, and More: Morning Links for June 28, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE. The firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Yuga Labs, has slapped artist Ryder Ripps with a lawsuit, alleging that he has been infringing its trademarks by selling copycat versions of those much-loved, much-reviled apes, Reuters reports. Ripps claims that those high-priced apes can be linked to “subversive internet nazi troll culture” and that the versions he has been selling are satirical appropriations. Yuga has called the accusations “slanderous.” The complaint alleges that Ripps has been confusing customers and that he has made some $5 million from...
Koons ‘Balloon Monkey’ Sells for Ukraine Relief, Yves Klein Overperforms at Christie’s London-Paris Sale
Click here to read the full article. Christie’s staged two back-to-back sales of modern and contemporary art on Tuesday afternoon in London and Paris, bringing in a combined total of $250 million with fees. The 106 lots offered spanned works from young newcomers like Anna Weyant and pieces by long-gone art historical figures like Claude Monet. Some 97 works sold, with one piece by Cy Twombly withdrawn in advance. Twenty-eight lots in the auctions were guaranteed; 24 of them were secured with irrevocable bids. The Paris portion focused namely on European artists. Works by Yves Klein, Pierre Soulages, Jean Paul Riopelle, and...
Sam Gilliam, pioneering abstract artist, dies age 88
Sam Gilliam, the first Black artist to represent the US pavilion at the Venice Biennale, has died at the age of 88.
Two rare studies of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' are going up for auction
Two chalk and pastel studies of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" that once belonged to a 19th-century Dutch king will be up for auction next month.
Minorca's a cultural corker: The Balearic beauty has more sandy beaches than all of its neighbours combined... but we're just as smitten by its fantastic art galleries, prehistoric sites and ancient citadels
An art gallery on its own island has a certain allure, particularly when you reach it aboard a ferry chugging across the Mediterranean’s biggest natural harbour. Here, on a small rocky outcrop in the midst of waters fought over by British, French and Spanish forces over the centuries, is Hauser & Wirth’s latest outpost, on the little Balearic island of Minorca.
One Swiss City Is Giving Its Art Scene a Major Boost
At what point does a country become an art-world destination? Switzerland is already on the map when it comes to contemporary art as a result of Art Basel, but its reputation might be heightening even more in the months and years to come. That’s one of the big takeaways from a new article in ARTnews, which discusses the ways in which a trio of art institutions have converged into one especially notable arts district.
Vogue
For Paris’s Pride Parade, The Streets Were Flooded With Colour And Song
Last Saturday afternoon, hundreds of thousands from the queer community in Paris (and beyond) braved the grey, damp weather for the annual Marche des Fiertés LGBTQ, stretching this year from the Station Michel Bizot in the 12th arrondissement to the Place de la République, a little over three miles away.
BmoreArt Magazine
Baltimore, MD
95
Followers
111
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT
BmoreArt is the leading publication for contemporary art and culture in the Baltimore region, a platform for creative and critical discussions, including digital magazine, a biannual print journal, social media, and events.https://bmoreart.com
Comments / 0