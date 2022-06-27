Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response to that alarm.

An initial search failed to locate the boat or man expected to be on board.

A search using sonar and scuba divers eventually found the body of Patrick J. Dehut, 53, of Vincennes.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, IDNR says the cause of death will be determined once autopsy results are returned.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and EMS assisted in the incident.

