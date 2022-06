Fresh off winning the 2022 NBA championship, their fourth in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors head into the opening of free agency (set for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET) focused mainly on retaining their own players. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom played real roles in the title run, are unrestricted free agents. Looney, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is the team's top priority, followed by Payton.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO