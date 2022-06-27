Exotic pet surrender event in La Crosse takes in nearly 100 animals

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – An exotic pet surrender event in La Crosse’s Myrick Park shelter took in nearly 100 animals Sunday.

According to John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, people surrendered 97 exotic pets, including a large iguana, bearded dragons and parakeets.

The event sought to provide alternatives to releasing animals into an unfamiliar wilderness for owners no longer able to take care of their pets. In many areas, Moyles said, there are no options for rehoming fish, birds and reptiles.

The next Exotic Pet Surrender Event will be on July 16 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Florence Natural Resource Center in Florence, WI.

