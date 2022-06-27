ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo police identify child found near South Avenue, Reynolds Road

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 2 days ago
2:10 p.m. UPDATE: The boy has been identified and a family member is on their way to...

S to the T
2d ago

I just came here to tell people not to judge the parents. Autistic kids are escape artists!

9
Dawn Owens
2d ago

Thank God this child is safe and unharmed.. Now investigate how this happened.

