Toledo police identify child found near South Avenue, Reynolds Road

6/27/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Blanchard Township – On June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:47 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township, Putnam County. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Bradley Cherry, age 51, of Ottawa, was traveling east on U.S. Route 224. A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Jorge Villegas, age 34, of Findlay, was traveling east on U.S. Route 224. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thomas Sproles, age 36, of Stryker, was traveling west on U.S. Route 224. The Jeep was yielding to the oncoming Chevrolet to make a left turn. The Ford rapidly approached the Jeep, swerved to the left, and struck the Jeep in the left rear. The Ford began to roll through the air and struck the top of the Chevrolet. Mr. Cherry and two passengers, Jennifer Cherry, age 49, and a juvenile were not injured. Mr. Villegas and his passenger, Selidonio Santiz-Perez, age 22, were both flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center, in Toledo. Mr. Sproles was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Sproles’ passengers, Melissa Sproles, age 35, and four juveniles were transported by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay. The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa Police Department, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Putnam County EMA, Putnam County EMS, Ottawa Fire and EMS, Gilboa Fire Department, Columbus Grove EMS, Leipsic EMS, Pandora EMS, Continental EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home and 419 Towing. Alcohol is a factor in the crash. Villegas was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists not to drive impaired and always wear a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO