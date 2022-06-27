ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sunday traffic crashes in Clark, Clackamas and Marion counties leave two dead, two critically injured

 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver and a pedestrian were killed in separate crashes in the Salem and Portland areas Sunday night, and two other pedestrians were critically injured in a crash in north Clark County earlier that afternoon, according to news releases from Oregon State Police and the Clark and Marion...

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in Clark County (Clark County, WA)

Two people were hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle Sunday in Clark County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 27500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road near Moulton Falls Regional Park after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at around 4:30 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that a white 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was eastbound when it veered off the roadway and hit three people who were walking together on the shoulder.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
kptv.com

12 arrested, 2 stolen cars recovered during Multnomah County traffic enforcement mission

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has released information from their latest traffic enforcement mission that occurred this past weekend. The traffic enforcement missions are to “reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles” in the east part of the county, according to the sheriff’s office. These missions have mainly focused in areas east of 162nd Avenue.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

1 person dies in small plane crash at Pearson Field in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and fire officials in Clark County. The airfield is located at 101 East Reserve Street in Vancouver. Police responded to reports of...
VANCOUVER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
VANCOUVER, WA
wa.gov

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
