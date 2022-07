The NEworks website — used by Nebraskans to file for unemployment benefits — has been shut down as a result of a cyberattack. The Nebraska Department of Labor issued a statement Tuesday, saying the website is unavailable due to a national outage involving the department’s web vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc. GSI reportedly discovered a cyberattack that required its state labor exchange and unemployment claims systems to be taken offline.

