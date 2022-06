Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kansas

STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jun. 24 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 86.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 47.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 23, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Gove County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (1,282 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 873 (23 total deaths)

— 184.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,994 (817 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#49. Cloud County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,266 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (42 total deaths)

— 55.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,495 (2,240 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#48. Edwards County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (1,364 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (13 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,122 (563 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#47. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (2,356 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 705 (34 total deaths)

— 129.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,913 (1,298 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#46. Rooks County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (2,407 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (21 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,435 (1,399 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#45. Harper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (2,663 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (28 total deaths)

— 67.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,923 (1,681 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#44. Doniphan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (3,723 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 447 (34 total deaths)

— 45.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,868 (2,498 total cases)

— 19.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#43. Cowley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (17,211 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (163 total deaths)

— 52.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,681 (10,361 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#42. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (33,189 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (200 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,193 (19,533 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#41. Pratt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (4,560 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (34 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,563 (1,976 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#40. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (5,931 fully vaccinated)

— 20.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (46 total deaths)

— 26.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,728 (3,414 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#39. Graham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (1,242 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (15 total deaths)

— 96.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,610 (586 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#38. Labette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (9,813 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (80 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,366 (6,742 total cases)

— 24.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#37. Reno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (31,000 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (245 total deaths)

— 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,635 (18,993 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#36. Greenwood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (2,997 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (27 total deaths)

— 46.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,675 (1,835 total cases)

— 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#35. Finney County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (18,506 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (119 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,993 (11,667 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#34. Ellis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (14,503 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (87 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,549 (7,295 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#33. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (27,546 fully vaccinated)

— 18.7% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (252 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,573 (14,409 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#32. Stanton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (1,029 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (9 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,585 (433 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#31. Wichita County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (1,088 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (8 total deaths)

— 23.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,785 (504 total cases)

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#30. Rush County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (1,556 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 626 (19 total deaths)

— 103.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,976 (819 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#29. Republic County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (2,376 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (19 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,400 (1,363 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#28. Greeley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (635 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (3 total deaths)

— 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,029 (333 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#27. Osage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (8,260 fully vaccinated)

— 17.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (61 total deaths)

— 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,412 (4,053 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#26. Kiowa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (1,284 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (7 total deaths)

— 7.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,838 (689 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#25. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (13,362 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (93 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,097 (7,177 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#24. Ness County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (1,463 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 691 (19 total deaths)

— 125.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,727 (790 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#23. Norton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (2,871 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 672 (36 total deaths)

— 118.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,272 (2,159 total cases)

— 46.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#22. Mitchell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (3,214 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (24 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,252 (1,450 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#21. Coffey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (4,397 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 550 (45 total deaths)

— 79.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,150 (2,466 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#20. Kearny County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (2,090 fully vaccinated)

— 12.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 573 (22 total deaths)

— 86.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,699 (1,255 total cases)

— 18.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#19. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (2,954 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (23 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,452 (1,430 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#18. Pawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (3,527 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (24 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,425 (2,208 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#17. Nemaha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (5,624 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 586 (60 total deaths)

— 90.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,294 (3,304 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#16. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (10,474 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (66 total deaths)

— 13.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,931 (4,938 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#15. McPherson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (16,003 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (130 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,116 (8,025 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#14. Sedgwick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (289,569 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (1,478 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,761 (148,421 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#13. Morris County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (3,162 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (30 total deaths)

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,349 (1,537 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#12. Ellsworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (3,493 fully vaccinated)

— 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (31 total deaths)

— 65.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,284 (2,031 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#11. Dickinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (10,631 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 460 (85 total deaths)

— 49.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,649 (4,921 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#10. Lyon County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (19,336 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (124 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,318 (10,396 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#9. Wyandotte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (97,029 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (500 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,283 (48,442 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#8. Leavenworth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (48,814 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (199 total deaths)

— 20.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,791 (20,269 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#7. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,895 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (38 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,344 (2,028 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#6. Brown County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (5,900 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (49 total deaths)

— 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,057 (2,779 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#5. Shawnee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (110,352 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (649 total deaths)

— 19.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,440 (50,303 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#4. Douglas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (77,036 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 117 (143 total deaths)

— 61.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,617 (28,874 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#3. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (8,554 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (31 total deaths)

— 23.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,347 (3,997 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#2. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (6,307 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (44 total deaths)

— 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,671 (2,589 total cases)

— 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

#1. Johnson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.5% (466,783 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% higher vaccination rate than Kansas

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (1,241 total deaths)

— 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kansas

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,771 (155,247 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kansas

