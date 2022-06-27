Ark City announces amended sanitation schedule

On June 29th, 2022, at 7:02 AM, members from the Winfield Police Department and Winfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Highway US 160 and US K360 for a report of two tractor trailers involved in a traffic collision. During the initial response units were advised that the scene was involved in fire. Members from the Arkansas City Fire Department and the Burden Fire Department responded as well through mutual aid. During the initial investigation it was also learned that a passenger car was also involved in the collision the driver of that vehicle was evaluated at the scene and did not require further medical treatment. One of the drivers from the tractor trailers was transported to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries, the other driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Due to the extent of the accident the Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to handle the investigation.

WINFIELD, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO