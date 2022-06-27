ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas City, KS

Ark City announces amended sanitation schedule

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 4 days ago

The City of Arkansas City will shift to a four-day sanitation schedule next week due to the closure of all City offices Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. The Cowley...

www.1025theriver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1025theriver.com

Ark City PD hosting Stuff the Cruiser event for teachers

From the Ark City Police Department: This is your chance to help out our finest, hardworking Teachers! The Arkansas City Police Department will be hosting the Stuff the Cruiser Teacher Edition July 19th-20th from 9am-12pm and July 21st from 4pm-7pm!. We will be parked outside of Walmart, 2701 N Summit...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

6 hour closure Wednesday at Wichita’s North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a temporary closure at Wichita’s North Junction on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workers will be using that time to crane bridge beams onto the bridge piers. The construction is […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Madison, KS
Arkansas City, KS
Government
City
Arkansas City, KS
Cowley County, KS
Government
County
Cowley County, KS
1025theriver.com

Police respond to wreck

On June 29th, 2022, at 7:02 AM, members from the Winfield Police Department and Winfield Fire and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Highway US 160 and US K360 for a report of two tractor trailers involved in a traffic collision. During the initial response units were advised that the scene was involved in fire. Members from the Arkansas City Fire Department and the Burden Fire Department responded as well through mutual aid. During the initial investigation it was also learned that a passenger car was also involved in the collision the driver of that vehicle was evaluated at the scene and did not require further medical treatment. One of the drivers from the tractor trailers was transported to a Wichita area hospital with serious injuries, the other driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Due to the extent of the accident the Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to handle the investigation.
WINFIELD, KS
KAKE TV

Rising COVID cases are forcing Kansas to move inmates between prisons

TOPEKA, Kansas — COVID cases are spiking so much in a Kansas prison that inmates are being transferred to other facilities. Corrections records confirmed 55 positive cases at the El Dorado men’s prison as of June 26, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. El Dorado has a minimum and medium unit in Oswego, and the corrections department said people from Oswego were being transferred. There are 14 positive cases among staff.
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Auto theft suspect crashes stolen motorcycle in Chautauqua County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a multi-county chase ended with a suspect crashing a stolen motorcycle Thursday afternoon in the county. Eyewitness News earlier confirmed that suspect’s identity as J.D. Comstock, a man wanted by several agencies for crimes including auto theft.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitation#Independence Day#E Street#Compost#Sleeth Addition
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway boy

Wichita police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night. Dewey Olivera-Greer was last seen around 11pm, in the 2000 block of South St. Clair. That’s in a neighborhood to the north of Pawnee and Meridian. Dewey was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt with “dibs” on the front. He is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 100-pounds.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Wichita

There are plenty of places to catch fireworks this Fourth of July. Here’s where you can catch them in the Wichita area before and on Independence Day. Thursday, June 30 | Bradley Fair | 7:30 p.m. Wichita native Injoy Fountain combines the styles of soul, rock and pop that...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Hutch Post

Hutchinson police make drug distribution arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Wichita man has been arrested on potential drug and weapons charges in Hutchinson. Hutchinson Police report that 30-year-old Matthew Demoura is jailed on suspicion of possession of meth, oxycodone and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax and criminal possession of a firearm.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Evergy warns customers of unscrupulous sales of solar panels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy is warning customers of unscrupulous sales tactics involving salespeople not partnered with the company. Some door-to-door or phone sales teams inform customers that Evergy sent them to conduct a solar report. The sales teams tell the customer they are partnering with Evergy to install rooftop solar systems. “We want our customers […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsCow

Woman Injured Sunday When Struck By A Vehicle In Winfield

A woman was injured Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle in Winfield. The 63-year-old female was walking in the 1200 block of Menor. At that time, Robert Wixon, 54, Winfield was attempting to back out of a driveway. The woman crossed behind the vehicle and was struck....
WINFIELD, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy