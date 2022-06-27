ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m....

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK ON MONDAY

One driver was injured while the other driver was cited, following a two-vehicle accident on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said the wreck took place just after 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Troost Street and Northwest Moore Avenue. The investigation concluded that a 41-year old driver fell asleep at the wheel while traveling south on Troost and crashed into a pickup that was driven by a 67-year old man and was traveling north on Troost. Both vehicles were totaled and suffered severe damage.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged elude incident Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:00 p.m. an officer observed a motorcycle fail to come to a complete stop while turning left onto Southeast Washington Avenue from Southeast Spruce Street. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist began to elude as he headed west on West Harvard Avenue. The officer lost sight of the motorcycle and terminated the pursuit. While searching the area near West Nebo Street, the officer located the motorcycle.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING

Two transients were cited for littering within one hundred yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:30 p.m. officers contacted the men near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard, due to a growing accumulation of trash and debris around and nearby the eagle statue. Officers had been there numerous times in the previous two days in an attempt to contact the culprit.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Woman who police say assaulted disabled young man arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who allegedly assaulted a young disabled man is back in jail today for incidents that police say occurred during the last two years, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that on June 15, officers responded to an incident on Daisy Street in Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN BOOKED FOLLOWING REPORTED DUII INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was booked into jail following a reported DUII incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:55 a.m. an officer stopped a pickup near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Miguel and observed signs of impairment. The 29-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. A juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT

A woman was arrested for an alleged DUII incident on Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 8:45 p.m. a deputy observed a sedan facing north in the northbound lane at the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road. It was evident that the vehicle had been struck and spun around while traveling southbound. A pickup was located off the west side of the roadway in a vineyard where it had landed after rolling. There were no reported injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER CITED FOLLOWING ROLL OVER CRASH FRIDAY NIGHT

A driver was cited following a roll over crash Friday night in Winston. A report from Winston Police said just before 7:00 p.m. an officer arrived at the intersection of Main Street and Douglas Boulevard, following a report of the wreck. An investigation revealed that a Roseburg man was driving his SUV at an estimated thirty-five miles per hour when he ran the light while traveling southbound through the intersection. That vehicle hit a sedan, also driven by a Roseburg man, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street.
WINSTON, OR
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore.-- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at 3272 Kevington Avenue an 2177 W. 7th Place. According to police, the Street Crimes Unit received multiple...
EUGENE, OR
KIMA TV

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after attempting to flee through Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man wanted by Coos Bay police for attempted murder and other charges was arrested by Eugene police today, June 27, after an hours-long chase that involved the suspect jumping into the Willamette River in an attempt to flee. The Eugene Police Department says that they were...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at a house on Seventh Street in Springfield. The house was reportedly completely engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived, and the property was declared a complete loss. Officials say the Springfield Utility Board was contacted and shut off electricity to the building. Fire crews were able to contain the inferno after several hours and no other neighboring structures were damaged or lost, according to the fire department.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

