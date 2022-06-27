Red Cross of Wisconsin hosts blood drive at Milwaukee County Zoo

With the summer weather heating up, the Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross hopes to beat the need for more blood donations at the Milwaukee County Zoo blood drive.

Less than a year after the Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis, the organization is back on track and looking ahead to the summer months this week with its blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Housed just steps from the penguins, people can come in, get a free ticket to the Zoo and give back to the community.

Those with the Red Cross say drives like this help get supply up during a time when people tend to donate less.

“Our hope is that just people understand, especially as we were getting to whatever this new normal is, through the pandemic, that they understand that gift of life-saving blood can mean so much during the summer months,” said Justin Kern, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Kathy Bergeron was one of the first in line to donate.

As a nurse, she says she experienced the difficulties of the blood shortage first-hand and says the idea of coming down to help and enjoy the zoo was a no-brainer.

“I think in a world today where so much is up in the air and we feel so out of control, it gives us 30 minutes to do something good and spend a little time in nature,” said Bergeron.

The zoo blood drive goes through this Wednesday, June 29. Appointments are appreciated but walk-ins are always welcome.

