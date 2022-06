INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crisis pregnancy centers are bracing themselves for an influx of women that seek out services if and when Indiana restricts abortion rights. As Indiana lawmakers prepare to take up this topic, crisis pregnancy centers are anticipating many more reaching out for their help. The executive director of the Great Lakes Gabriel Project, Linda Kile said, “The care that we provide and the services that we offer is going to… the need for that is going to just skyrocket.”

