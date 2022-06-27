ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former polling place worker pleads guilty to misdemeanor

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aHpd_0gNVxCcM00

A former polling place worker has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for stamping ballots during the Buffalo mayoral election in November 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 59-year-old Luz Pena pleaded guilty Monday in Buffalo City Court to one count of attempting to commit a crime against the elective franchise which is an unclassified misdemeanor under New York Election Law.

The district attorney's office said between 6:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on November 2, 2021, while working at a polling place inside of the Belle Center on Maryland Street, Pena used a stamp to place Byron Brown's name on numerous ballots as a write-in mayoral candidate in violation of New York Election Law.

Pena was sentenced to an unconditional discharged and ordered to pay a $100 fine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls resident facing narcotic charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man charged with three counts of criminal sale of controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Office of the Niagara Falls Mayor. Mark Smith was charged after a month-long joint investigation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the United States Drug […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Vehicle collision results in gun arrest

On June 29, 2022, Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) arrested Kareem B. Lane, 20 of Buffalo, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (C Felony). On June 16, 2022, Lane was involved in a collision that was originally investigated by the New York State Park Police where a firearm was located within the vehicle. CSU completed a follow up investigation and interviewed Lane who admitted that it was his weapon.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
City
New York City, NY
County
Erie County, NY
State
New York State
Erie County, NY
Elections
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges. Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. Eddy is accused […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
cnyhomepage.com

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Order of Protection Violation in Jamestown

Two people were arrested after an investigation into a possible order of protection violation Tuesday evening at a residence on Jamestown's south side. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 6:15 PM and determined that 42-year-old Christopher Light was in the home with a female victim who had an order of protection against him. Officers say Light refused to leave.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBEN 930AM

AG James sues online gun distributors

New York’s top prosecutor is going after online gun manufacturers, suing them for violating a number of state laws. She says 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers .
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Crime#Polling Place#Buffalo City Court#New York Election Law
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty in Easter 2020 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on murder and weapon charges Tuesday after a six-day jury trial. Andrello Brown, 38, was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Father And 2-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Buffalo On Decker Street

Gun violence in Buffalo has left a 2-year-old and her father injured. Both were shot in an incident on Decker Street. Officers with the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. According to WIVB, a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were shot near Olympic Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and the toddler was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The girl was shot in the arm, but it's not known exactly where the father was shot. Both victims are listed in stable condition. If you have any information, you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Governor Hochul makes history after winning the Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was lots of excitement at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on Tuesday as Kathy Hochul won the primary election. Primary election night marks 308 days that Hochul has been the governor of New York State. She is a Western New York native and is the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on illegal weapons, body vest charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on an indictment Friday in Erie County Court, after being found in possession of a “ghost gun” and wearing a bullet-resistant body vest, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Joshua Gotthart, 29, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Sign On Transit Road Blows in Police Officer

It does not matter what town you live in you know the spots that the police like to hide out at. Maybe behind the building may be behind a sign maybe outside the street but you know the spots where you have to be extra careful especially when it comes to speeding specifically in your town.
LOCKPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

21-Year-Old Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing

A 21-year-old man has will spend a significant amount of time in prison after fatally stabbing a man in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the Buffalo man was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to 18 years to life behind bars. Mikel Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree on February 22, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy